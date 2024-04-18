Enemy Attacks Dnipropetrovsk Region With Missiles, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two people.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy attacked the Dnipro district. Preliminarily, two men, aged 30 and 35, were injured by a missile strike. They are hospitalized in a moderate condition," the post reads.

The official added that there are several fires due to the attack.

"Details will be available after the air raid alarm is canceled. The threat continues. Stay in safe places," Lysak wrote.

As reported earlier, an explosion occurred in Dnipro during an air raid alert.