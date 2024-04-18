Motorcycles, Electric Bicycles Imported To Azerbaijan To Be Subject To Customs Duty

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

Motorcycles with internal combustion engines and bicycles withelectric engines imported to Azerbaijan will be subject to customsduty from May 17, according to a decree signed by Prime MinisterAli Asadov, Azernews reports.

By the decision, the goods nomenclature of the foreign economicactivity of Azerbaijan, the rates of import customs duties, and therates of export customs duties were changed.

According to the decision, the import customs duty is set at 15%for motorcycles (the maximum speed determined by its construction(or technical indicators) is more than 50 km per hour and others)with piston internal combustion engines with the working volume ofthe engine cylinders not exceeding 50 cm3.

Electric bicycles with a maximum speed of more than 50 km perhour determined by their construction (or technical specifications)and others will be subject to 15% customs duty.