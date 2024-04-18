Human Bird Flu Cases 'An Enormous Concern': WHO Flags Surge In H5N1 Cases With 'Extraordinarily High' Mortality

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The World Health Organization voiced alarm Thursday at the growing spread of the H5N1 strain of bird flu to new species, including humans who face an \"extraordinarily high\" mortality rate.\"This remains I think an enormous concern,\" the UN health agency's chief scientist Jeremy Farrar told reporters in Geneva.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.