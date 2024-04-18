The AI-Piloted Fighter Age Has Arrived

Dogfighting is one of the most challenging aspects of air-to-air combat, but advances in AI can revolutionize it. The proliferation of increasingly stealthy fighter aircraft means opposing sides will unlikely detect each other at beyond-visual-range (BVR) distances, increasing the chances that a close-range dogfight may happen.

In 2020, an AI developed by US-based Heron Systems bested a human pilot with more than 2,000 hours on the F-16 , winning 5-0 using only its onboard cannon in a simulated dogfight.

The human pilot and Heron System's AI fought in five basic maneuver scenarios, with the AI operating within the limits of the F-16's maneuvers.

The AI's superhuman accuracy allowed it to score cannon kills against the human pilot, aiming from seemingly impossible angles. This ability means an AI-piloted fighter can decimate a manned fighter fleet using only a few rounds of ammunition and thus at marginal costs.

AI-piloted aircraft are not subject to human limitations and can fly faster, maneuver quicker and shoot better with constantly improving sensors, processors and software.



The apparent dogfighting superiority of AI pilots has raised questions about whether human pilots will still be needed for future aerial combat. While AI performs specific tasks well, it lacks a human pilot's general intelligence and judgment.

Combining AI precision with human decision-making may thus be the best approach to integrating AI in future aerial combat.

In a January 2022 article for The New Yorker , Sue Halpern argues that AI will change human pilots' roles and only partially replace them.

Halpern predicts that AI-piloted fighters will fly alongside manned fighters, with human pilots directing squads of unmanned aircraft. She also notes that the ACE program is part of a more significant effort to“decompose” fighter units into smaller, cheaper units, as the US may be unable to produce the number of manned fighters and train the pilots needed for a great power conflict with China.

However, Halpern points out that trust in AI is a significant issue, pointing out that the main challenge is how to get human pilots to trust their AI counterparts. A lack of trust may lead to the former constantly watching over the latter, breaking the logic of having AI pilots in the first place.

Tim McFarland notes in a 2022 article in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Law and Information Technology that, in a military context, trust in AI can be considered the confidence that AI will act as expected without constant supervision.

McFarland explains that people tend to rely on AI in situations that involve risk and uncertainty, such as navigating a vehicle or identifying military targets because past experiences have shown AI to be trustworthy. He notes that establishing trust in AI is essential to establish clear expectations, similar to a contract.

McFarland says that, for example, an AI system may be required to perform specific functions under certain conditions, such as identifying targets in a military operation, with its reliability in meeting these expectations being a critical factor in determining its trustworthiness.

McFarland emphasizes that in high-risk scenarios where operators may not have direct control or communication with AI systems, especially in electronic warfare (EW)-heavy environments, developing reliable AI systems that can be trusted based on their performance is crucial.