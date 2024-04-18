               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The AI-Piloted Fighter Age Has Arrived


4/18/2024 6:13:19 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In a scene harking to a futuristic science fiction film, a US AI-piloted fighter has just engaged in a dogfight against a manned fighter, heralding the autonomous future of aerial combat.

This month, The Warzone reported that the X-62 test jet, a modified F-16, successfully conducted a first-of-its-kind dogfight against a manned F-16.

The test flight, which involved a pilot in the cockpit as a failsafe, was part of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program, The Warzone report said.

The X-62A, also known as the Variable-stability In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft (VISTA), can mimic aircraft systems, making it an ideal platform for supporting work like ACE.

The X-62A completed 21 test flights in support of ACE between December 2022 and September 2023, with nearly daily reprogramming of the“agents.”

Still, DARPA and the US Air Force emphasize that the program's goal goes beyond dogfighting and aims to improve the fleet of aircraft by having the best AI pilot at any given time.

The ACE program analyzes historical data using machine learning to decide on current and future situations. While there are challenges in understanding and verifying the use of AI in flight-critical systems, the X-62A's safety features have been instrumental in allowing the use of machine learning agents in real-world settings.

The ACE program, set to be tested later this year with US Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall in the cockpit, is part of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) drone program, which aims to acquire low-cost drones with high autonomy.

The underlying technology being developed under ACE could have broad applications, with potential adversaries and global competitors such as China actively pursuing developments in the emerging field.

