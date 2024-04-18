Happysignals And CTMS Service Management Launch New Integration For Ivanti Neurons For ITSM

(MENAFN- Pressat) Helsinki, 18.4.2024-HappySignals, the Human-Centric IT Experience Management company, and CTMS Service Management Ltd. have launched a new HappySignals integration with Ivanti Neurons for ITSM.

Built by CTMS and available for all organizations that use Ivanti Neurons for ITSM, the integration enables IT leaders to more easily measure end-user experiences across seven key IT areas:



Overall IT Experience

Enterprise Applications

Laptops and Computers

Mobile Devices

Collaboration with IT

Office Environment Remote Work

The new Proactive integration builds on the existing HappySignals Ticket-Based Survey integration developed by CTMS for Ivanti Neurons for ITSM. The combined Proactive and Ticket-based analytics will provide IT teams with the best actionable customer experience data to drive ITSM and service delivery improvements.

David Keen, Technical Services Director at CTMS Service Management , commented,“I am delighted to build on the success of our collaboration with HappySignals. Combining IT Experience data with operational data gathered from Ivanti Neurons for ITSM is an essential step in achieving service excellence. Common benefits reported by customers include identifying key training issues, creating better knowledge articles and gaining the ability to set targets and measure performance improvements more easily, as part of a continual service improvement plan.”

Katie Bates, VP Global Partnerships and Alliances, HappySignals said,“CTMS Service Management has a rich heritage with the Ivanti product line going back many years. The integration with Ivanti Neurons for ITSM makes it even easier for HappySignals customers to unlock granular insights into the root causes of areas of dissatisfaction. CTMS has proven experience of working with IT leaders to develop and deliver a continual service improvement plan to address these issues.”

CTMS Service Management is an Ivanti Certified Solution Partner with extensive Ivanti Neurons for ITSM integration experience. It has seen customers benefit from a seamless integration between Neurons for ITSM and HappySignals. This provides the ability to capture insightful end-user experience data alongside Neurons for ITSM operational data, thus enabling IT teams to focus on where and how to improve IT services. This level of end-user insight has previously been unavailable through traditional methods of user surveys or CSAT scores.

HappySignals experience data helps CTMS to work collaboratively with organisations to target specific process improvements and build a continual improvement programme.

About HappySignals

HappySignals is the leading SaaS company for IT Experience Management, empowering enterprises to improve employee experiences. HappySignals enables IT leaders to get real-time understanding of the experiences they deliver to end-users across all IT services. IT leaders use experience data to make informed decisions to improve employee happiness and productivity. HappySignals discovers the experiences of millions of employees in 130 countries. Customers have been able to make employees happier and increase productivity by 26%. Find out more:

About CTMS Service Management Ltd

CTMS is a leading IT Service Management solutions provider that empowers organisations to streamline their IT operations and deliver exceptional service experiences. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, CTMS Service Management offers a comprehensive suite of tools and services designed to enhance IT support and drive business success.

Media Contact

Eva Taskinen

...