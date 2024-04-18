Iran prepares itself for yet another Israeli attack

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is reportedly taking precautionary measures in anticipation of a potential Israeli retaliatory strike.



According to the Wall Street Journal, Iranian military advisers are being recalled from sites in Syria, signaling Tehran's readiness to defend against potential attacks from Israel.



The move comes in the aftermath of a significant escalation, with Iran launching what is estimated to be a barrage of missiles and explosive drones targeting Israeli locations over the weekend. Tehran framed the attack as retaliation for the deaths of seven IRGC officers in an alleged Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier in April.



While Israel claims to have intercepted the majority of the projectiles fired at its territory, Iran asserts successful strikes on several Israeli military installations. In response to the looming threat of Israeli retaliation, Iran is reportedly mobilizing its air force to intercept potential strikes, while its navy is deployed to safeguard Iranian commercial ships in the Red Sea.



Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal reports a reduction in the presence of senior Iranian military advisers in Syria, alongside a shifting of mid-ranking military personnel from their original locations. This strategic realignment suggests Iran's efforts to mitigate potential vulnerabilities and protect its assets in the face of escalating tensions.



Military experts cited by the outlet suggest that Iran-linked facilities in Syria are the primary targets of potential Israeli airstrikes, as they provide Israel with a means to respond without directly engaging in a tit-for-tat exchange with Iran.



Despite calls from the United States and European nations urging restraint, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated Israel's commitment to defending itself and maintaining the freedom to make independent decisions in response to threats to its security.



As tensions continue to simmer in the region, the situation remains fluid, with the potential for further escalation and retaliation from both sides.

