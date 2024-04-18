China Says No Exception For US In Complying With Int'l Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 18 (KUNA) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that there is no exception nor any privilege for the US in complying with international law, including UN Security Council resolutions, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.
"The UN Security Council, in response to the calls of the international community, has been continuously deliberating on draft resolutions regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, only to be repeatedly vetoed by the US," Wang said at a joint press conference after meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta, according to the report.
Wang criticized the US for employing international law as merely a tool that can be utilized at will or discarded when deemed unnecessary.
The minister expressed hope that the US would change its long-standing superiority complex, and work, as a member of the US, along with other member states, to fulfill the due international responsibilities, support Resolution 2728, and achieve an overall cease-fire in the Gaza Strip at an early date, so as to save the Palestinian people from their sufferings. (end)
