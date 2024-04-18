National Karate Team Readies For World League In Cairo

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 18 (Petra) -- The National Karate Team is poised to commence its journey in the World League competitions on Friday, in the city of Cairo, Egypt.The tournament, spanning from Friday until the following Sunday, marks the third and penultimate round of this global event.A total of 381 skilled athletes, representing 59 nations, are set to compete in this highly anticipated championship.Having concluded a rigorous three-week training camp in Cairo, the Jordanian team is primed for the challenges ahead. The camp served as crucial preparation for the World League, providing intensive training and strategic focus to the athletes.