Following The Path Of Lord Rama, Nirbhoy Didi Completes 12 Years Of Exile To Ensure Peace And Justice In Malda

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In the typical Indian household, a woman\'s duties often revolve around her family. However, for Nirbhoy Didi, her primary allegiance lies not with her immediate family but with Dakshin Malda, her birthplace and childhood home. Departing from the comforts of her life alongside her husband and children, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary embarked on a journey mirroring the path of Lord Shri Rama, choosing exile from her home for the past twelve years. Her solemn pledge is to ensure peace and justice in Malda, vowing to return only once she has resolved the district\'s myriad challenges and bestowed upon its people the best possible life.



Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary\'s journey is quite extraordinary and deeply symbolic. By emulating the path of Lord Shri Rama, she has adopted a significant cultural and religious narrative to frame her personal mission of service and justice. Her decision to leave the comforts of her home and live in self-imposed exile reflects a profound commitment to her cause, i.e., emancipating the people of Dakshin Malda from the brutal claws of violence, arson, riots, communal unrest, illegal immigration, bomb-making, counterfeit currency, illicit arms trafficking, and narcotics. Her pledge to not return until she has improved the lives of the people in Malda is a powerful testament to her dedication to social change and justice.



Nirbhoy Didiâ€TMs story underlines the potential of change-makers to push community development and peace-building efforts in areas facing socio-political challenges. Such a narrative can serve as an inspiration for many, showcasing the impact one person can have when driven by a powerful sense of duty and righteousness. Throughout her exile, Nirbhoy Didi has exhibited unwavering resolve and resilience, spearheading numerous initiatives to uplift the community and address its pressing concerns.



During all these years, she has continuously engaged in heartfelt conversations with the people of Malda through her \'Chai-Par-Charcha\' sessions and delved deep into their hearts, fostering dialogue, sharing grievances, and paving the way for tangible solutions. She participated in the launch of the National Legal Literacy Mission in 2004 and worked as a national advisor for the Ministry of Law and Justice\'s National Legal Services Authority in 2008. In addition, she presided over Sudinalay, an NGO, in 2010.



Previously, Nirbhoy Didi worked on providing women access to restrooms and assisting rape victims in their rehabilitation. She had chaired the special task force on rape, trafficking and violence against women set up by the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh after the 2012 Delhi gang rape. One of her notable endeavours was the \'Nirbhoy Gram\' campaign, aimed at empowering villages to ensure the safety and security of women and children. Additionally, her pioneering \'Pink Carcade\' initiative sought to inspire young women to actively participate in shaping their future and the region\'s destiny.



Recently, Nirbhoy Didi led a Satyagraha in solidarity with communities affected by the erosion of the Ganga River in Malda and Murshidabad. Her resolute stance in safeguarding the rights and livelihoods of the affected populace exemplifies her unwavering commitment to their well-being. Currently, Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary represents the English Bazar constituency in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and is now set to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Dakshin Malda constituency.

