German Vice Chancellor Habeck Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany's Vice Chancellor and Minister of Economy and Climate Protection Robert Habeck has arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

According to DW , Habeck arrived in the Ukrainian capital with a delegation, which includes representatives of the German defense industry and energy sector, to assess what support is needed for energy infrastructure.

He said that in addition to the front line and military targets, Putin is also targeting civilians. Habeck underscored that during his previous visit, he was impressed by the Ukrainians' ability to improvise and rapidly repair infrastructure.

Germany's economy minister has noted that his country will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine to rebuild infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes and will help strengthen the Ukrainian economy.

He has assured that Germany will support Ukraine constantly and persistently.

Habeck added that Ukraine is fighting not only for its self-determination, but also for the values that unite Europe in the war waged against it.

The last time Habeck visited Ukraine was last spring. After that trip, he called for sanctions against countries that receive uranium from Russia for their nuclear power plants.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the German government has launched the "Needed Action Air Defense" initiative to encourage partners and allies to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems.

Photo: DW