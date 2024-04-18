Russian Army Kills 543 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since February 24, 2022, Russian invaders have killed 543 children and injured another 1,296 in Ukraine.

“More than 1,839 children in Ukraine have suffered from the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of April 18, 2024, according to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 543 children were killed and more than 1,296 received injuries of various degrees of severity,” the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine posted on Telegram .



Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 529, Kharkiv region - 346, Kherson region - 150, Dnipropetrovsk region - 131, Kyiv - 130, Zaporizhzhia region - 108, Mykolaiv region - 103.

On April 15, a 9-year-old boy was killed as a result of Russia's shelling of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region.

On the same day, a 16-year-old girl was injured as Russian troops shelled Kizomys, Kherson district, Kherson region.

On April 17, four children aged 13 to 17 were injured in an enemy attack on Chernihiv.

As Ukrinform reported, 18 people were killed and 77 injured in Russia's missile attack on Chernihiv on April 17.