               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dutch Prime Minister Offers To Buy Patriot Systems From Other Countries For Ukraine


4/18/2024 5:15:50 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the EU summit in Brussels, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte offered to buy Patriot air defense systems from countries that have them but do not want to provide them to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Guardian, according to Ukrinform.

He stressed the need to get surface to air missiles to Ukraine is urgent with fresh efforts to persuade countries“sitting on large piles of patriots” to release them to help it stop Russia's war.

“We know that many countries are sitting on large piles of patriot systems, maybe not wanting to deliver it directly. We can buy it from them, we can deliver it to Ukraine, we have the money available. It's crucial,” he said on arrival at the EU leaders summit.

Read also: EU leaders call on European Council to urgently provide air defense to Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the provision of another one billion euros in military aid to Ukraine and 400 million euros for the country's reconstruction.

Photo: President's Office

MENAFN18042024000193011044ID1108109887

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search