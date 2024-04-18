Dutch Prime Minister Offers To Buy Patriot Systems From Other Countries For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the EU summit in Brussels, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte offered to buy Patriot air defense systems from countries that have them but do not want to provide them to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Guardian, according to Ukrinform.

He stressed the need to get surface to air missiles to Ukraine is urgent with fresh efforts to persuade countries“sitting on large piles of patriots” to release them to help it stop Russia's war.

“We know that many countries are sitting on large piles of patriot systems, maybe not wanting to deliver it directly. We can buy it from them, we can deliver it to Ukraine, we have the money available. It's crucial,” he said on arrival at the EU leaders summit.

As reported by Ukrinform, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the provision of another one billion euros in military aid to Ukraine and 400 million euros for the country's reconstruction.

Photo: President's Office