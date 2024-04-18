Photo Chronicle 'Unconquered Ukraine In The War Of Civilizations' Presented In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The unique photo chronicle "Unconquered Ukraine in the War of Civilizations," featuring the work of 50 photojournalists, has been published.

Ukrinform hosted the presentation of the photo chronicle.

The project's initiators were Oleksandr Sviatotskyi, editor-in-chief of the legal journal "Law of Ukraine", and Stepan Kubiv, head of the All-Ukrainian Human Rights Organization "Memorial" named after Vasyl Stus.

"We reviewed more than twenty thousand photos and selected four thousand of them to be included in the book," said Sviatotskyi.

The photo book consists of 27 thematic chapters that cover the period of Ukraine's history from the Revolution of Dignity to the present day. Sviatotskyi paid special attention to the section "Warriors of Light," which includes portraits of Ukrainian defenders. There are photos of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, his predecessor Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, opera singer Vasyl Slipak, activist Roman Ratushnyi, the commander of the 1st Da Vinci Wolves Brigade Dmytro Kotsiubailo, and many other soldiers.

President of Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) Paul Grod, UWC Vice President Stefan Romaniw, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights activist Oleksandra Matviychuk addressed the presentation participants online.

Director of the Institute of the Ukrainian Language of the National Academy of Sciences Pavlo Hrytsenko paid special attention to the title of the photo chronicle - "Unconquered Ukraine in the War of Civilizations". "It's not just a slogan: today we, and tomorrow you may become a victim of Russian aggression. And it goes without saying. The problem is deeper and broader - whether today's civilizational community will be able to overcome the long-standing, unpromising model, according to which military, economic and financial power, rather than law and established rules of coexistence, wins in the world today. We will never be safe until this old model, the model of the strong, is under control," said Hrytsenko.

Nobel laureate Oleksandra Matviychuk noted that this is not a war between two countries, but between two systems - authoritarianism and democracy. She underscored that everything possible should be done to document the crimes of the Russian Federation and bring the Russian leadership to justice for what they have done. Therefore, it is important to make every effort to establish a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression.

"At the moment, there is no court that can prosecute Putin and his entourage for the crime of aggression. However, all the atrocities that we and our colleagues document are the result of their leadership decision to launch this aggressive war. That is why both civil society and government authorities pay so much attention to promoting the idea of establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression," the human rights activist said.

The photo chronicle authors are already working on the second book, which has a working title "Russia - a Terrorist State. Defeat and Punish".

The photo chronicle "Unconquered Ukraine in the War of Civilizations" is published in Ukrainian and English. It will be distributed to government agencies in Ukraine and abroad, embassies and diplomatic missions, and international organizations.

Ukrinform, the ArmyINFORM news agency, the Verkhovna Rada newspaper Holos Ukrainy, and the“Law of Ukraine” legal publishing house participated in the work on the book. The project partners were the All-Ukrainian Human Rights Organization "Memorial" named after Vasyl Stus, the NGO Art Foundation named after King Danylo, the National Institute of History of Ukraine at the National Academy of Sciences, and the Institute of Ukrainian Language at the National Academy of Sciences.