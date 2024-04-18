AZAL And DFS Aviation Services Agree To Modernize Laçin Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the esteemed Passenger Terminal Expo 2024 in Frankfurt,Farkhan Guliyev, Director of Azeraeronavigation Air TrafficDepartment (AZANS) of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), and AndreasPoetzsch, Managing Director of DFS Aviation Services, entered intoa contract to further their collaboration.

DFS Aviation Services, which is member of DFS Group, is a globalleader in aeronautical services and a major supplier based inGermany.

This signed agreement involves equipping Laçin InternationalAirport with the advanced Phoenix air traffic control system. Thismove underscores AZAL's dedication to ongoing development andenhancement of service quality.

The Phoenix system, known for its efficiency and reliability, iscurrently operational at six AZANS control towers of Azerbaijanairports, including the newly established towers in Füzuli andZəngilan airports. It also serves as a backup system for theAzeraeronavigation Main ATC Center.

Under this fruitful partnership, AZANS and DFS Aviation Servicesare implementing various initiatives. A collaboration of AZANS andthe National Aviation Academy of Azerbaijan is establishing atraining centre for air traffic controllers in Azerbaijan, whichwill be equipped and complemented by training material andstandards of DFS Aviation Services.