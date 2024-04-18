Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $1.53, amountingto $91.53 per barrel on April 17, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan drop by $1.45 ascompared to the previous price and amounted to $89.85 perbarrel.

It should be noted that in 2022, the average selling price ofone barrel of "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil was 103.58 US dollars year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44.6%compared to the indicator of 2021.

In this year's state budget for Azerbaijan, the average price ofone barrel of oil was calculated at 60 US dollars.