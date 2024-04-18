European stocks advance with industrial sector support despite Sartorius fall

(MENAFN) At the onset of trading on Thursday, European stocks demonstrated an upward trend, buoyed by gains in the industrial sector, driven notably by positive results from the ABB Group. The European STOXX 600 index climbed by 0.2 percent as of 0717 GMT, reflecting the growing momentum of the ongoing corporate earnings season.



The industrial sector index notably contributed to the index's gains, posting a 0.7 percent increase. ABB Group shares surged by six percent following the Swiss engineering company's first-quarter profits surpassing market expectations, underscoring investor confidence in the company's performance.



However, amidst the overall positive sentiment, Sartorius shares faced significant headwinds, heading towards recording their largest decline in six months. Listed on the German stock exchange, the French-German laboratory supplies maker experienced a notable 7.4 percent drop, attributed to disappointing first-quarter figures, particularly concerning orders and revenues, falling short of analysts' projections.



Conversely, the healthcare sector saw notable losses across the STOXX index, with the sector index declining by 0.3 percent. This downturn was partly influenced by the decline in Sartorius shares, reflecting the broader impact of disappointing earnings announcements within the sector.



Among the notable decliners, Nokia shares experienced a 2.2 percent drop after the Finnish telecommunications equipment maker reported quarterly profit numbers that failed to meet analysts' expectations. The subdued performance of Nokia further underscored the mixed results characterizing the ongoing earnings season across European markets.

