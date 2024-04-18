EU Urges Restraint, De-Escalation In Middle East

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 18 (KUNA) -- The European Council urged all parties in the Middle East to exercise utmost restraint and to refrain from any action that may increase tensions, affirming that it is fully committed to contributing to de-escalation and security in the region.

European Union leaders convened for a special summit that took place over two days, Wednesday and Thursday, and adopted a number of conclusions relating to the Middle East.

Recent conclusions include further restrictive measures against Iran, notably in relation to unmanned aerial vehicles and missiles.

The Special Council reiterated its commitment ending the crisis in Gaza without delay through reaching an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages, as well as providing full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid for Palestinians in need.

The EU reaffirmed its commitment to lasting and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution.

On the situation in Lebanon, the Council acknowledged the difficult circumstances Lebanon is experiencing domestically and as a result of regional tensions, and called on all parties to commit United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In this context, the European Union affirmed its support to much-needed reforms in Lebanon and to strengthening its support to Lebanese Armed Forces.

The European Council confirmed the EU's determination to support the most vulnerable people in Lebanon, including refugees, internally displaced persons and host communities in need, as well as providing support to combat human trafficking and smuggling.

The Council underlined the need to achieve conditions for safe, voluntary and dignified returns of Syrian refugees, as defined by UNHCR.

In view of the eighth Brussels Conference on Syria, the European Council invited the High Representative and the Commission to review and enhance the effectiveness of EU assistance to Syrian refugees and displaced persons in Syria and in the region, calling on all donors to maintain or increase their level of assistance to them. (end)

hts









