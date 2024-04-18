Another Case Booked Against KCR's Nephew

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Hyderabad police have booked another case against former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's nephew Kalvakuntla Tejeshwar Rao alias Kanna Rao, who was arrested earlier this month in connection with an alleged land-grabbing scam.

A case has been registered against Kanna Rao, a businessman, and five others on a complaint by a software employee.

The techie complained that the accused locked him in a guest house and assaulted him.

Vijay Vardhan Rao told police that he had approached Kanna Rao for his help to settle a land dispute with a relative in 2018.

On learning from one Bindu Madhuri alias Nandini that the techie has cash and gold, Kanna Rao, Nandini and others illegally detained him at a guest house. He alleged that they robbed him of cash and gold.

The complainant said Kanna Rao threatened him and resorted to extortion by taking the names of police officers Bhujanga Rao and ACP Katta Sambaiah. Police registered a case of kidnapping, extortion and criminal intimidation and took up an investigation.

On April 2, Adibatla police arrested Kanna Rao on allegations of land grabbing.

A case against Kanna Rao and 37 others was booked last month at Adibatla Police Station under Rachakonda Police Commissionerate in connection with a land dispute.

There are allegations that Kanna Rao and others tried to grab two acres of land in Manneguda.

The police had registered the case on a complaint by one Bandoju Srinivas that the accused had tried to encroach two acres of land.

Adibatla police had issued a lookout notice against Kanna Rao and registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal trespass, causing damage, using explosive substances and rioting under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

He had approached Telangana High Court for anticipatory bail. After the court rejected his petition, he was arrested by the police.