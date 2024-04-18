Media reports America`s call postponed Israeli reaction to Iran assault

(MENAFN) Israeli media outlets have reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opted to delay Israel's planned retaliation against Iran following Tehran's recent drone and missile attack.



According to reports from the public broadcaster Kan, Netanyahu's war cabinet had already greenlighted various response options, slated to commence as early as Sunday, contingent on the severity of Iran's assault. However, diplomatic considerations came into play after Netanyahu conversed with United States President Joe Biden. A senior government source acknowledged that while a response is forthcoming, it will deviate from the original plan due to diplomatic sensitivities.



Despite the delay, there remains an understanding that Israel will retaliate, albeit potentially with less force than initially envisioned. Iran's attack, which involved a barrage of drones, ballistic, and cruise missiles, was purportedly in retaliation for Israel's airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus earlier this month, resulting in the deaths of seven high-ranking officers from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force. Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi affirmed that Tehran's actions would not go unanswered. Nevertheless, reports suggest that Israel is currently crafting a response plan that aligns with United States expectations and seeks to prevent further escalation in the region.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108109637