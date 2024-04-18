

Wolfspeed Selects AIXTRON Tools to Support 200mm Production World's leading silicon carbide manufacturer will implement AIXTRON's G10-SiC. Herzogenrath, April 18, 2024 – Today, AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA) announced Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in silicon carbide technology, has placed multiple-tool orders in Q3 and Q4 2023 to utilize AIXTRON's G10-SiC to help further ramp production for 200mm (8-inch) silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers. “We're pleased with the AIXTRON team's efforts to support the expansion of our 200mm silicon carbide epitaxy process. The company's G10-SiC has proven to be a suitable, reliable tool that will support our high-volume production needs currently on the Durham campus and ultimately at our new 200mm materials factory, The John Palmour Manufacturing Center for Silicon Carbide (The JP),” said Wolfspeed Chief Technology Officer, Elif Balkas.

First launched in September 2022, AIXTRON's G10-SiC has quickly become the tool of record for both 150mm and 200mm silicon carbide epitaxy. With the latest innovations made by AIXTRON, the system delivers best-in-class uniformities combined with the highest productivity, stability in manufacturing, and the lowest cost of ownership. “We are proud Wolfspeed has chosen our G10-SiC as part of their epitaxy solution plan for Durham and The JP, which will be the world's largest 200mm SiC materials factory. The G10-SiC enables excellent epitaxial performance in terms of quality and uniformity, while providing the lowest cost of ownership in the market,” said Dr. Felix Grawert, CEO and President of AIXTRON SE . Silicon carbide is rapidly becoming the mainstream technology of choice for electric vehicles, AI data centers, e-mobility solutions and charging infrastructure worldwide. Silicon carbide semiconductors, distinguished by their superior performance, deliver significantly higher energy efficiency compared to traditional silicon-based power electronics, while steering the world towards a more sustainable future.

About Wolfspeed, Inc.: Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of silicon carbide technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed's product families include silicon carbide material and power devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, and renewable energy and storage. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at .

About AIXTRON: AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States, and in Europe. AIXTRON ́s technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and optoelectronic applications based on compound or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include Laser and LED applications, display technologies, data transmission, SiC and GaN power management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge applications.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT®, AIXTRON®, Atomic Level SolutionS®, Close Coupled Showerhead®, CRIUS®, Gas Foil Rotation®, OVPD®, Planetary Reactor®, PVPD®, TriJet® For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: .

