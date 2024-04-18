Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2024 Approved All Agenda Items. Dirk Brüse And Lode Fastré New Members Of The Managing Board.

EQS-News: Redcare Pharmacy N.V. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Personnel

Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting 2024 approved all agenda items. Dirk Brüse and Lode Fastré new members of the Managing Board.

Sevenum, the Netherlands, 18 April, 2024. At Redcare Pharmacy's Annual General Meeting held yesterday, shareholders voted with an absolute majority for all agenda items, among others the appointment of Dirk Brüse as the new Chief Commercial Officer and Lode Fastré as the company's new Chief Information Officer. In addition, former Managing Board members and co-founders Stephan Weber (CCO) and Marc Fischer (CIO) were discharged from liability for the performance of their duties as members of the Managing Board. As long-standing members of Redcare Pharmacy ́s Senior Management Dirk Brüse and Lode Fastré have been mentored by Stephan Weber and Marc Fischer for many years.

This transition comes at an ideal time, emphasising Redcare Pharmacy ́s commitment to continuity, stability and sustainable growth. Stephan Weber and Marc Fischer will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity until 1 October 2026. Olaf Heinrich, CEO of Redcare Pharmacy, expresses satisfaction with the investors' approval stating: "We are very delighted that our shareholders approved the appointment of Dirk Brüse and Lode Fastré. With both, we have two strong leaders from our own ranks who embody the vision and culture of Redcare, along with the expertise to further advance our growth trajectory.”

Other items on the agenda for this year's Annual General Meeting were the re-appointment of Björn Söder as a member of the Supervisory Board for an additional and fourth term of two years and the re-appointment of Jasper Eenhorst as a member of the Managing Board and CFO of the Company for a further term of four years. Redcare Pharmacy's business strategy has again proven successful in the first quarter of this year. The company will release official figures for Q1 on 25 April 2024. Further information on the resolutions, including detailed voting results, can be found on our corporate website.

About Redcare Pharmacy. Originally founded in 2001, Redcare Pharmacy N.V. (formerly known as Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.) today is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, currently active in seven countries: Germany, Austria, France, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Headquartered in Sevenum, close to the Dutch city of Venlo and in the heart of Europe, the company has locations in Cologne, Berlin, Munich, Tongeren, Warsaw, Milan, Lille and Eindhoven. As the one-stop pharmacy of the future, Redcare Pharmacy offers over 11 million active customers a wide range of more than 150,000 products at attractive and fair prices. Besides OTC, nutritional supplements, beauty and personal care products as well as an extensive assortment of health-related products in all markets, the company also provides prescription drugs for customers in Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Pharmaceutical safety is of top priority. Being a pharmacy at its core, Redcare stands for comprehensive pharmaceutical consultation service. Since care is at the heart of everything Redcare does, the company provides services for all stages of life and health. This ranges from its marketplaces to unique delivery options and medication management. Redcare Pharmacy N.V. has been listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 2016. As of 19 June 2023, the company is a member of the MDAX selection index.



