Original-Research: R. Stahl AG (Von Nuways AG)

Strong FY23 results with a record high in revenue; chg. est. Topic: R. Stahl confirmed its strong FY23 prelims and released a promisingFY24e guidance supported by a solid preliminary first quarter revenue of €84.7m. To recap, FY23 sales increased by 21% yoy to a record high of € 331m,exceeding the guidance range of € 305-320m. The remarkable increase inrevenue was carried by an unbroken demand for electrical explosionprotection solutions in the LNG and gas industry as well as furtherimproved supply chains and price increases. The adj. EBITDA grew by 73% to€ 38.6m, hitting the guidance range of € 35-40m with a significantlyimproved margin of 11.7% (+3.6 pp) due to price increases as well as a goodutilization of production capacities and targeted cost management. What's new: Free Cashflow improved to € 0.3m (FY23: € -4.4m), due to astrong operating performance and despite a further expansion of workingcapital. For instance, inventories and prepayments rose 30% yoy to € 64m(FY22: € 37m) due to an increased stock in electronic materials, R. Stahl recognized a full impairment of the 25% stake in theRussian company ZAVOD Goreltex as expected (NuWays Update 16.02.2024).However, the € 10.3m write-off did not affect liquidity and adjusting forthe impairment, EBT would have been € 12.3m (FY22: € 3.9m). Solid Q1 sales with profitability on a high level: Preliminary sales in thefirst quarter came in at € 84.7m (eNuW: € 81m), an 8.5% increase yoy (Q1FY23: € 78.1m). After a subdued order intake of € 74.5 in the fourthquarter, due to a soft chemical industry in the DACH region, order intakecame in at € 92.3m, slightly below last year (Q1 2023: € 96.7m). Adj in the first quarter decreased 19% to € 8.4m (eNuW: € 7.9m), with alower but still solid margin of 9.9% (-3.4 pp) due to higher personnelcosts and a € 2m one-off from the implementation of the EXcelerate strategyprogram. Conservative FY24e guidance: Management expects sales in the range of € 335-350m (eNuW: € 347m) and an adj. EBITDA of € 35-45m (eNuW: € 39.7m)supported by a strong demand from the LNG industry. In our view, theguidance seems reasonable thanks to R. Stahl having done its homework byimplementing changes on the back of efficiency, structural trends kickingin and a high preliminary order backlog of € 123m at the end of Q1. Wereiterate our BUY rating with a slightly reduced PT of € 29 (old: € 31),based on DCF

