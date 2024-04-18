Media reports Tesla contemplates axing over 10 percent of international labor force

(MENAFN) In a company-wide email sent by CEO Elon Musk and obtained by media outlets, Tesla has announced its intention to lay off more than 10 percent of its salaried workforce. According to reports from Reuters and EV blog Electrek, the layoffs will affect at least 14,000 of Tesla's approximately 140,000 employees worldwide, although the specific teams impacted have not been disclosed.



Musk emphasized the importance of cost reductions and increased productivity as the company prepares for its next phase of growth. In the email to staff, Musk stated, "As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10 percent globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done."



Addressing the reports of layoffs, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to explain, "About every five years, we need to reorganize and streamline the company for the next phase of growth." This move comes after Musk's previous announcement of major job cuts in 2022, citing concerns about the United States economy and an overstaffed workforce.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108109528