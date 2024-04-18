Afandem Wins Thriller To Clinch Al Mafiar Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Nasser Hamad Al Naimi's Afandem prevailed over Suka'ar in a thrilling contest to win the Al Mafiar Cup at the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Arnaud De Lepine steered the Ahmed Kobeissi-trained bay horse to a narrow victory over the Sabhea Awad Ibrahim-owned and Ibrahim Khaled Elahmed-trained Suka'ar, who was ridden by Szczepan Mazur, in a Conditions for four-year-old+ Local Purebred Arabian.

The seven-year-old horse won by a neck to win the feature race of the day. Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, presented the trophies to the winners.

In the penultimate race of the day, Triple Two Racing's Fifty Grand Slater won the Thoroughbred Handicap Divison 2 race for three-year-old+.

The three-year-old bay colt, ridden by Marco Casamento, defeated Al Azraq Stable-owned and Bader al-Balushi-trained Torgot in the 1100m race.

Mohamed Ghazali-trained Keel Bay, in the silks of Jassim bin Ali MA al-Attiyah, won the Thoroughbred Handicap (70-90) race for the three-year-old+.

Bader Al Baloshi trained and owned Keheilan Al Sakab emerged winners in the Purebred Arabian Handicap race for the four-year-old+. Jockey Maikon De Souza guided the six-year-old Gelding to finish ahead of Al Rakaben Stud's Mukabar and win the 1200m race and completed a double on the card.

Earlier during the meeting, De Souza was in the winner's enclosure when he piloted Al Azraq Stable's Sardem to victory in the Thoroughbred Handicap race for the three-year-old+.