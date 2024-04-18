Ambient Lighting Market To Reach USD 125 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing Demand For Energy-Efficient And Stylish Lighting Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



Market Size & Industry Analysis

The global Ambient Lighting Market value was USD 64.05 Billion and its significant growth with a CAGR of 8.69%, with a projected market size of USD 125 billion by 2031. This Growth is driven by a growing consumer preference for comfortable, innovative, and energy-efficient lighting solutions.

Traditional lighting options, such as incandescent bulbs, are being increasingly replaced by energy-efficient alternatives such as LEDs, which offer substantial cost savings and environmental benefits. Several factors are harmonizing to create a positive outlook for the ambient lighting market. The modernization of infrastructure and the increase of smart city projects in developing economies are significant growth drivers. government initiatives promoting energy savings and consumer preferences for aesthetically pleasing and energy-efficient lighting systems are propelling the market forward. The growing awareness regarding energy-efficient lighting solutions and stringent government regulations mandating their implementation are contributing to market expansion. Advancements in technology, including the integration of smart lighting systems in residential and commercial buildings, are further Driving market growth.

The rising concerns over climate change have also played a crucial role. As the inefficiency of incandescent bulbs due to excessive heat generation becomes increasingly apparent, consumers are turning towards energy-efficient ambient lighting solutions. The Organizations like the Zhaga Consortium are working towards establishing universal lighting standards, paving the way for a more streamlined and efficient market.

The ambient lighting market can be segmented By offering, By type, and end-user.

The hardware segment currently holds the dominant share due to the rising demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and automation features. Within the type of segment, recessed lights are expected to maintain their lead due to their versatility and widespread use in residential and commercial spaces.

The Residential sector is projected to remain the largest end-user segment throughout the forecast period, driven by ongoing infrastructural projects. the hospitality and retail sector is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to its focus on creating a comfortable and attractive ambiance for customers.

Impact of Global Disruptions:

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and potential economic slowdowns pose potential challenges to the ambient lighting market. Supply chain disruptions and rising material costs due to the war could impact production and pricing of lighting solutions. an economic slowdown could lead to reduced consumer spending, potentially affecting demand for premium lighting options. For Example: The war-induced disruptions in the supply chain for rare earth elements, crucial for LED production, could lead to price hikes and shortages of LED lighting products.

Recent Developments



The ambient lighting market is witnessing continuous innovation. In March 2022, Koninklijke Philips NV introduced an ambient experience and flexvision display with the Azurion system. This innovative solution aims to reduce patient anxiety during medical procedures by creating a calming atmosphere. The Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest micro-LED displays in February 2022, offering unparalleled picture quality and immersive viewing experiences.

Key Regional Developments:

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to dominate the ambient lighting market throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions and the flourishing smart city projects in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. The ongoing infrastructural development across the region is further Driving market growth. Stringent government regulations promoting energy-efficient lighting adoption in countries such as the US, Mexico, UK, and India also contribute to the market's global expansion.

Key Takeaways:



The market is expected to witness significant growth driven by consumer demand for comfort, innovation, and energy efficiency.

Rising government regulations and technological advancements are key growth drivers.

Challenges such as high upfront costs and lack of standardization need to be addressed. The APAC region is expected to remain the dominant market due to its focus on smart cities and energy efficiency.

