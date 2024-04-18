Automotive Aftermarket Industry Is Expected To Reach US$ 578.41 Billion By 2031, Due To Increasing Demand For Customization

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



The Automotive Aftermarket Industry was valued at USD 425.25 billion in 2023. With a CAGR of 3.92%, it is projected to reach USD 578.41 billion by 2031, according to market forecasts. This represents a significant growth opportunity for businesses in the automotive aftermarket sector.

Market Opportunities and Growth Factors

The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid expansion, fueled by rising global car sales and a growing demand for international brands. This translates to a burgeoning need for parts and services, creating lucrative opportunities for the aftermarket industry.

Furthermore, the pervasiveness of the internet and digitalization is reshaping the customer journey. Online parts sales are experiencing a significant growth rate, exceeding 15% year-over-year. This surge is facilitated by platforms offering convenient access to extensive component selections and promoting price transparency. Repair shops are also embracing digital tools for appointment scheduling, online diagnostics, and remote monitoring, culminating in a more streamlined service experience for consumers.

Additionally, stringent government regulations concerning emissions are creating growth prospects for the aftermarket. The focus on environmental sustainability necessitates the development and adoption of cleaner technologies, leading to increased demand for specialized parts and repair expertise.

As a result of financial concerns, consumers are delaying car purchases, leading to an increase in the average vehicle age. This trend translates to a rise in demand for replacement parts, accessories, and repair services, propelling the automotive aftermarket forward. Year-over-year growth in the industry is already evident, with projections indicating a surge of 4% to 4.8% compared to previous years.

Leading Key Players of Automotive Aftermarket Industry



Continental AG (Germany)

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

3M (U.S.)

Valeo (France)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Italy)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (U.S.)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.)

Aptiv PLC (U.K.)

Delphi Automotive PLC

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Valeo Group ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Segment Analysis

The automotive aftermarket thrives by catering to the diverse needs of vehicle owners. Replacement parts currently dominate the sector, holding a substantial 60% share. This category encompasses essential components that experience wear and tear through daily driving, such as brake pads, filters, and tires. The demand for these parts is driven by the aging global vehicle fleet, where older vehicles require more frequent replacements. In addition, there is a significant contribution to this segment from the popularity of extended warranties and trend towards DIY maintenance. The use of certain aftermarket parts for repairs is often required as a result of extended warranty periods, while DIYers look for a wide range of replacement components at prices that are comparable.

Market Segmentation of Automotive Aftermarket Industry

By Replacement Parts:



Tire

Brake Parts

Body parts

Lighting & Electronic Components

Filters

Exhaust components

Battery

Wheels

Turbochargers Others

By Distribution Channel:



Retailers Wholesaler & Distributor

By Service Channel:



DIY (Do it yourself)

DIFM (Do it for Me) OE (Delegating to OEMs)

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America

Global Disruptions Due to War

While an aging global fleet and e-commerce boom fuel growth, the Russia-Ukraine war disrupts supply chains and economic slowdown alters consumer habits. Rising costs threaten part availability. Aftermarket players can adapt by diversifying sourcing, expanding product lines and embracing e-commerce. By innovating and staying flexible, the industry can navigate challenges and unlock future growth.

Asia Pacific Region The Leader Of Automotive Aftermarket Industry

The APAC (Asia Pacific) region is emerging as a dominant force in the global automotive aftermarket sector, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) exceeding 4.1% from 2024 to 2031. By2031, the market size is expected to exceed USD 170 billion.

The expanding middle class in APAC economies is leading to a surge in vehicle ownership, particularly older vehicles that require frequent maintenance. Economic growth in the region is translating to higher disposable incomes, enabling car owners to prioritize vehicle upkeep. The rapid growth of e-commerce platforms is making replacement parts more accessible and disrupting traditional distribution channels, fostering a more competitive environment.

China currently leads the APAC region, boasting the largest automotive aftermarket. However, countries like India and those in Southeast Asia are witnessing significant year-on-year demand growth, making APAC an attractive market for established companies and new entrants alike.

Recent Developments Highlighting Advancements Within The Industry



Bosch has unveiled groundbreaking advancements in electric vehicle (EV) components, pushing the boundaries of efficiency and sustainability in the EV aftermarket space. 3M has introduced advanced materials for automotive maintenance, redefining durability standards and enhancing vehicle

Key Takeaways



Identify growth opportunities, anticipate challenges, and develop effective strategies to navigate the evolving aftermarket landscape.

Invest in e-commerce platforms and digital tools to enhance customer experience and streamline service delivery. The economic slowdown may cause consumers to delay car purchases and prioritize repairs, impacting the aftermarket landscape.

Table of Content- Major Points

