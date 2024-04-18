Captive Portal Market Size Hit To USD 0.32 Billion By 2031, Propelled By Factors Such As Enhanced Network Security

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The SNS Insider report reveals that the Captive Portal Market was valued at USD 0.12 Billion in 2023, with expectations to soar to USD 0.32 Billion by 2031, showcasing a robust CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Market report & Scope

The captive portal market offers a myriad of opportunities for businesses to engage with customers effectively while gathering valuable data. These platforms furnish the software and infrastructure necessary for creating and managing captive portals, facilitating functions such as user authentication, data collection, and analytics. From consulting to implementation and support, captive portal services assist businesses in leveraging these portals efficiently. Captive portals find widespread application in sectors like airports, hotels, public transportation, retail, and educational institutions. They provide seamless Wi-Fi access while enabling businesses to deliver targeted marketing messages and collect valuable customer data.

Market Analysis

Wi-Fi analytics serve as a potent tool for businesses to glean insights into guest behavior, demographics, and network performance, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and driving targeted marketing efforts. Captive portals play a pivotal role in this domain by capturing user data during the authentication process, thus empowering businesses with invaluable insights.

Get a Sample of Captive Portal Market Report @

Major The Key Players of Captive Portal Market

Cisco Systems, Inc., Aruba Networks (Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company), Juniper Networks, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., Purple, Enea, Nexnet Solutions, Skyfii, Boingo Wireless

Segmentation Analysis

Travel & Transportation captive portals are indispensable at airports, offering Wi-Fi access to passengers while serving as a platform for disseminating essential airport information and facilitating targeted marketing campaigns. Hospitality & Leisure the captivating applications of captive portals have led to their widespread adoption in hotels, chains, and independent properties, providing exclusive guest Wi-Fi connections and enhancing the overall guest experience.

Growth Factors

Data Collection and Analytics

Captive portals play a pivotal role in gathering valuable customer data during the authentication process. This data includes demographic information, browsing behavior, and device preferences, which can be leveraged by businesses to refine their marketing strategies, optimize operations, and improve overall customer experience.

Targeted Marketing Efforts

With the ability to capture detailed user information, captive portals empower businesses to launch targeted marketing campaigns. By delivering personalized offers, promotions, and advertisements based on customer preferences and behavior, businesses can significantly increase conversion rates and drive sales.

Value-added Services

In addition to providing Wi-Fi access, captive portals offer a range of value-added services, such as guest surveys, loyalty programs, and social media integration. These services not only enhance the overall guest experience but also enable businesses to gather feedback, build brand loyalty, and drive customer engagement.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on Captive Portal Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Offerings



Platform Services

By End-Use



Travel & Transportation

Hospitality & Leisure

Coworking Spaces

Shopping Malls & Retail Outlets

Entertainment

ISPs Other

Impact of Russia Ukraine War

The war-induced supply chain disruptions for captive portal solutions have led to higher prices and extended lead times. While certain regions have seen a decline in demand, the United States has witnessed a surge as businesses prioritize security measures. This increased demand has prompted the entry of new vendors into the market. As businesses seek alternative solutions to meet their security needs amidst supply chain challenges, competition intensifies, potentially reshaping the dynamics of the captive portal market.

Impact of Ongoing Recession

The recession is expected to dampen demand for captive portal solutions as businesses tighten their budgets. Companies like Cisco Systems and Juniper Networks have already felt the impact, with decreased revenue from captive portal solutions. However, this downturn may also lead to lower prices and enhanced features.

Key Regional Developments

North America the region boasts leading players in the captive portal market and is fueled by increasing demand for guest Wi-Fi access, enhanced customer engagement, and the adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies. Asia Pacific with a projected market value expected to soar by 2031, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth driven by rising internet penetration and diverse sectoral demands.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Captive Portal Market report 202 4 -203 1 @

Key Takeaways



The Captive Portal Market is poised for significant growth, driven by businesses' focus on enhancing customer engagement.

Wi-Fi analytics through captive portals offer valuable insights into guest behavior and network performance. Regional dominance in North America and Asia Pacific underscores the market's global expansion.

Recent Developments

In December 2022: Purple partnered with PBI to gather traveler feedback, enhancing the airport's amenities.

In November 2022: Purple collaborated with DART to gain insights into customer behavior, facilitating targeted communication strategies.

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)