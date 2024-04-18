Laboratory Centrifuges Market To Reach USD 2.76 Billion By 2031 Driven By Increasing R&D Investments And Growing Of Life Sciences Sector.

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

SNS Insider's report the values of Laboratory Centrifuges market Value were 1.95 billion and forecasts to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period 2024-2031 growth is attributed to several factors, including increasing R&D investments in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, the emergence of new diseases, and advancements in centrifuge technology.

Download Sample of this Report:

Some of the Major Keyplayers in this Market:



Becton Dickinson and Company

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc., INC.

Sigma Laborzentrifugen GmbH

Neuation

Hitachi Koki Co., Ltd. Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Growing Demand for Centrifuges Across Diverse Applications

Laboratory centrifuges are instrumental in separating components from liquid mixtures based on their varying densities. Their applications are widespread, encompassing diagnostics, microbiology, cell research, blood banking, and more. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as HIV is fuelling the demand for centrifuges in sample diagnosis. the burgeoning biotechnology sector, with its focus on drug development, utilizes centrifuges to separate various intermediate products.

The laboratory centrifuges market presents lucrative opportunities for manufacturers. The increasing focus on personalized medicine and the growing number of research institutions are driving demand for advanced centrifuges. The development of cost-effective mini centrifuges for personal use opens new market avenues. The high initial cost of centrifuges and the associated post-purchase maintenance expenses pose challenges for market expansion.

Recent Developments Bolster Market Growth

Market players are actively innovating to cater to the evolving needs of the life sciences sector. For instance, in 2022, companies such as Genfolllower launched user-friendly mini centrifuges, while Starlab redesigned its centrifuge for single-handed operation.

The Eppendorf AG and Sartorius are also expanding their product offerings and production facilities to meet rising demand.

Segment Analysis

The laboratory centrifuges market is segmented by sensor type, rotor design, application, and end-user. Temperature sensors hold a significant share due to their Important role in maintaining optimal operating conditions. Fixed-angle rotors dominate the market owing to their fast-processing times and high resolution, ideal for protein research. In terms of application, diagnostics Segment holds the largest share due to the growing emphasis on early disease detection. Hospitals are the primary end-users, driven by factors such as increasing disease prevalence and the need for advanced blood separation technologies.

By Product



Equipment

Multipurpose Centrifuges

Microcentrifuges

Ultracentrifuges

Mini centrifuges

Accessories

Rotors

Tubes

Centrifuge Bottles

Buckets Plates

By Rotor Design



Fixed-angle Rotors

Swinging-bucket Rotors

Vertical Rotors Other Rotor

By Model Type



Benchtop Centrifuges

Floor-standing Centrifuges

By Intended Use

Preclinical Centrifuges

General Purpose Centrifuges Clinical Centrifuges

By Application



Diagnostics

Microbiology

Cellomics

Genomics

Proteomics Blood Component Separation

By End-User



Hospitals

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Academic & Research Institutions

Enquiry Before Buy:

The Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war presents challenges for the laboratory centrifuges market. Disruptions in the increasing cost of raw materials are impacting production costs. The economic slowdowns might lead to budgetary constraints in research institutions and hospitals, potentially hindering centrifuge purchases. long-term growth prospects remain positive due to the underlying demand for improved diagnostics and drug development.

Regional Development:

North America Region currently holds the dominant share of the laboratory centrifuges market. This dominance is attributed to factors such as high R&D investments, a robust pharmaceutical industry, and a growing Dependence on infectious disease management. For example, the high incidence of tuberculosis in the region necessitates extensive sample analysis using centrifuges.

Key Takeaways for the Laboratory Centrifuges Market Study

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the laboratory centrifuges market, including its growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

It segments the market by sensor type, rotor design, application, and end-user, offering insights into each segment's dynamics.

The report assesses the impact of global events Such as the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns on the market.

It provides valuable information for market players to make informed decisions regarding product development, market expansion, and investment strategies.

Buy Complete Report:

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.





Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)