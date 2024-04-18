System Infrastructure Software Market To Reach USD 309.36 Billion By 2031 ,Fueled By Growing Complexity Of IT Environments

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



-< />

The system infrastructure software market is poised for significant expansion, with a projected value of at USD 158.72 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 309.36 billion by 2031 according to the SNS Insider report. This remarkable growth, estimated at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2031. This remarkable growth trajectory is primarily driven by the burgeoning adoption of cloud technologies and automation solutions across various industries. Businesses are increasingly seeking ways to optimize their IT operations, streamline workflows, and bolster security measures. System infrastructure software provides a comprehensive suite of tools that effectively addresses these critical needs.

Growing Demand for Streamlined IT Operations and Enhanced Security

The market's scope, encompassing various software types designed to augment an organization's IT performance. These solutions address critical areas like workforce support, business transaction management, and internal services and processes. By leveraging system infrastructure software, businesses can achieve greater operational efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure smooth functioning across departments.

key growth factors propelling the market forward. Advancements in cloud technology and virtualization are expected to significantly impact market growth. Additionally, the rising demand for automation and integrated approaches to business processes will further fuel market expansion. However, challenges such as high implementation costs and the lack of standardized frameworks may hinder market progress to some extent. Conversely, the growing trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies presents a significant opportunity for key players in the system infrastructure software market.

Get a Sample of System Infrastructure Software Market Report @

Major The Key Players of System Infrastructure Software Market

IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, Inc., BMC Software, Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc, TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., Broadcom

Market Segmentation and Dominating Segments

By Type

The network and system management software currently holds the dominant share. This dominance stems from the increasing emphasis on business automation across various industries. Businesses are actively seeking ways to reduce workforce costs and enhance transparency in their operations, leading them to adopt network and system management software solutions.

By Application

This is primarily due to the growing popularity of smart buildings worldwide. Building management service providers heavily rely on system infrastructure software integrated into Building Management Systems (BMS) to efficiently manage IoT-connected devices and establish robust unified interconnection systems. These integrated systems enable centralized management with enhanced security, reliability, improved uptime, and efficient resource utilization.

Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on System Infrastructure Software Market, Enquire Now@

Key Market Segments

By Type



Storage

Network and System Management Security

By Application



Building Management

Integrated Communications

Data Center Infrastructure Cloud Integrations

By Organization Size



Large Enterprises Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

By End-User



IT

Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Public Sector

Retail Others

Recent Developments

In May 2023: General Motors announced plans to bolster its software development capabilities and collaborate with Abbott to offer revenue-generating features and digital services for both consumers and businesses. This move exemplifies the growing importance of software within the automotive sector, as companies strive to develop“software-defined vehicles” with advanced functionalities.

In May 2023: Financial institutions like Deloitte, S&P Global, and Moody's are collaborating to promote the adoption of the Canton Network, a blockchain platform utilizing Web3 technology to bring greater clarity to financial markets.

Geopolitical Impact

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has significantly impacted the system infrastructure software market, particularly in India. Heightened cybersecurity concerns have fueled the demand for security software solutions. This trend is particularly evident in India, where businesses are increasingly wary of potential cyberattacks from Russia or its allies. During the first quarter of 2023, the Indian system infrastructure software market witnessed a remarkable 12% year-over-year growth, primarily driven by the surging demand for security software, cloud-based solutions, and open-source software. This growth trend is expected to continue, with an anticipated annual expansion of 15% for the Indian market throughout 2023.

Economic Downturn and Regional Dominance

The impending economic slowdown is expected to pose challenges for the system infrastructure software market. IT spending is likely to decline as businesses prioritize cost-saving measures during a recession. This may lead to project delays or cancellations, impacting the market growth. Cloud adoption may lead to a shift away from on-premises software purchases, potentially hindering the market for traditional software solutions. Additionally, there might be a rise in interest towards open-source software options. Despite these challenges, the first quarter of 2023 saw an 8% year-over-year growth in the European system infrastructure software market. The combined effect of these trends increased demand for security software, cloud-based solutions, and open-source software – is expected to partially offset the slowdown caused by the economic recession.

Dominant Regional Presence

The North American region currently holds the leading position in the system infrastructure software market, accounting for approximately 35-38% of the overall market share. Firstly, the prolific presence of data centers in the region encourages companies to establish independent data infrastructure systems for data processing and storage. Secondly, the emergence of numerous startups in the U.S. and Canada creates robust market opportunities.

The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period. This is fueled by rising investments in digital infrastructure and the growing focus of startups in the region on raising funds to accelerate product innovation and expand their client base.

Buy Now Enterprise-User PDF of System Infrastructure Software Market report 202 4 -203 1 @

Key Takeaways



Businesses are increasingly adopting cloud technologies and automation solutions to streamline IT operations and enhance efficiency.

The growing threat landscape necessitates robust security software solutions, fostering market growth.

The rise of smart buildings creates a significant demand for system infrastructure software for integrated building management systems. North America's established data center infrastructure and Asia Pacific's focus on digital transformation will drive regional market growth

About Us

SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone : +1-415-230-0044 (US)