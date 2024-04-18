US Citizens In Australia Warned To Be 'Vigilant' And 'Exercise Caution'

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
The US Embassy in Canberra is warning its citizens to 'remain vigilant' if travelling to Australia.
The updated travel advice was issued on its website in response to the Bondi Junction attack.
It urges US citizens to be aware of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness.
They have advised particular caution in congested areas.
The advice also recommends people avoid demonstrations and areas with significant police activity. (Sky News)
MENAFN18042024000190011042ID1108109369
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.