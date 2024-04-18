Enforcement Directorate Attaches Raj Kundra's Assets Worth ₹97.97 Crore Under PMLA

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has on April 18 attached immovable and movable properties worth ₹97.79 crore belonging to Raj Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The attached properties include a residential flat in Juhu which is registered in Shilpa Shetty's name, a residential bungalow situated in Pune, and equity shares in the name of Raj Kundra. This is a breaking story, more updates are awaited...

