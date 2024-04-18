Ram Navami Clashes: 'NIA Probe...', Suvendu Adhikari Blames Mamata Banerjee For Murshidabad Incident

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday blamed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the Ram Navami clashes that left four people injured in Murshidabad. He has written a letter to Governor Ananda Bose and sought the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence a post on X (formerly Twitter), Adhikari wrote,“The Ram Navami Processions were disrupted and attacked at various places across the State of West Bengal, due to the CM's provocative speech...their hands have been tied due to CM's public stance on Ram Navami; a day, which according to her,“Is a day for Rioting”.”“I have written a letter to the Hon'ble Governor; Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, apprising him regarding the attacks on the Processions taken out on the occasion of Ram Navami on 17.04.2024 and requested him to immediately intervene in order to control the failing Law and Order Situation, as well as getting the incidents investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he further wrote.
“I would like to request @ECISVEEP to take action against the Chief Minister, whose provocation led to such untoward incidents,” the BJP leader added remarks came after Mamata Banerjee said“If you see BJP sloganeering on April 17, it is their day of riot” at a rally in West Bengal, according to a report published by the newswire PTI.
BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also blamed Mamata Banerjee for the clashes on Ram Navami, saying her communal speeches are the reason Ram devotees have been attacked across Bengal on Wednesday.
“Bengal is falling apart and Mamata Banerjee is responsible for it. Her vituperative and communal speeches are the reason Ram Bhakts have been attacked across Bengal. After widespread rioting in Murshidabad, now devotees of Shri Ram targeted in Egra, Medinipur,” Malviya said.
As many as four people were injured in a alleged blast that happened at a Ram Navami rally on Tuesday evening at Saktipur in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
