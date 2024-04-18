Italian Brands Shine Bright With Cutting-Edge Dental & Technological Innovations At IDEM 2024

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2024 - Back for its 13th edition, the highly anticipated IDEM 2024 (International Dental Exhibition and Meeting) returns from 19-21 April 2024 , promising an extraordinary showcase of cutting-edge dental innovations and expertise. Spanning over 17,000sqm of exhibition space at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre , the event will witness the participation of over 500 exhibitors from 33 countries, as they showcase their latest inventions and products covering the prosthodontics, orthodontics, endodontics, and pediatric dentistry industry.

This year's edition themed 'Exceptional Dentistry: Techniques, Technologies, and Trends,' will also spotlight the participation of 23 Italian companies and an Italian Lounge, hosted by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and UNIDI (Italian Dental Industry Association).

Italian Vision: Leading the Future of Healthcare

Italy's dental industry is a cornerstone of global healthcare, with an export value of 875 million in 2022 and growing at a compound average growth rate at 7% over the past decade. The production of Italian dental service market sector, valued at 1.3 billion euros in 2022, has demonstrated impressive growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% between 2011 and 2023. Notably, following the pandemic, the production sector witnessed an approximate 30% increase compared to pre-pandemic levels (UNIDI, 2023).

The equipment category commands the highest percentage in total export of Italian companies, followed by clinical consumables, emphasising Italy's focus on developing equipment sales internationally. The global dental market, valued at USD 38.9 billion in 2021, is poised for substantial growth, with a forecasted increase to USD 57.7 billion by 2027 (UNIDI, 2023).

Looking ahead, Italy's dental sector anticipates positive growth in productions and export value, with a strategic focus on technology development and digital integration. Organisations like the Italian Dental Industry Association (UNIDI) serves as a central hub for collaboration and innovation within the Italian dental industry, fostering partnerships among manufacturers, practitioners, and regulatory bodies to drive continuous advancements. Through its robust network and initiatives, UNIDI champions research and development, ensuring that Italian dental products remain at the forefront of technological innovation and quality excellence.

Italian Excellence: Italian Lounge (Booth G16)

Among the activities at IDEM 2024, a highlight is the Italian Lounge , organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) and UNIDI (Italian Dental Industry Association), in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Located at booth G16, this exclusive space is designed for high-impact B2B meetings, as well as to facilitate valuable partnerships, between the 23 leading Italian companies exhibiting at IDEM and local counterparts. The Italian companies will be showcasing a plethora of products that ranges from household oral products to surgical, lab equipment and supplies, and to advanced dental software and technology. For a complete list of exhibitors and booth numbers, please refer to Annex A.

Dante Brandi, Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei , emphasised the significance of Italy's presence at IDEM 2024, saying, 'Italy's consistent participation underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration and driving advancements in the dental industry. IDEM 2024 not only offers our 23 Italian participating companies the opportunity to showcase their expertise, but also serve as a catalyst for forging strategic alliances in the Singapore market and ignite new growth on a global scale. Looking ahead, Italy's dental sector is poised for remarkable expansion in the realms of technology development and digital integration. I am eagerly anticipating the innovative breakthroughs that will emerge as we push the boundaries further, paving the way towards exciting new frontiers of the future.'

Expressing his excitement about Italy's participation, Giorgio Calveri, Trade Commissioner for Singapore and Philippines, Italian Trade Agency, said, 'We are thrilled to participate in IDEM 2024, showcasing Italy's rich heritage of dental innovation and 23 Italian companies joining forces to demonstrate our country's leadership in the global dental market. Italy's dental sector is well known and highly appreciated globally for its reliability, technological innovation and cutting-edge solutions, with total exports reaching 875 million euros in 2022.'

Gianfranco Berrutti, Past President of UNIDI (Italian Dental Industries Associations) said, 'IDEM represents an ideal platform for the Italian dental industry in Southeast Asia. In an all comprehensive 3-day event, UNIDI members seize the opportunity to meet professionals and dealers from the whole area - Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore presenting the latest innovations in the dental industry.'

Asia's Premier Dental Exhibition

Central to ITA's engagement is the official opening of the Italian Lounge at Hall E, booth G16 on 19 April 2024 at 11:45am. Distinguished speakers, including Mr. Dante Brandi, the Ambassador of Italy to Singapore and Brunei, Mr. Giorgio Calveri, the Italian Trade Commissioner, and Mr. Gianfranco Berrutti, Past President, Member of the Board in charge for international promotion from the UNIDI Association , will deliver insightful speeches, underscoring the significance of Italian contributions to the dental sector.

Attendees can look forward to a three-day B2B trade fair at IDEM 2024, which holds paramount significance in light of the surge in dental implants and oral procedures, driven by an aging population and various risk factors including medication, smoking, poor oral hygiene, diabetes, and inherited problems. This growing demand reflects the expanding market within the dental services sector, which encompasses a diverse range of treatments from cosmetic surgery to oral cancer detection and treatment, all aimed at addressing various oral diseases and ailments.

Attendees can explore the transformative impact of recent technological advancements such as digital dentistry, laser therapy, and 3D printing on patient outcomes. To view the full list of Italian exhibitors at IDEM 2024, visit: . For more information, visit: .

ANNEX A

No.

Organisation

Website

Booth No.

1

88dent by 8853 S.p.A.



H 15

2

B&B Dental



H 02

3

Biologitech Srl



G 06

4

BTK



H 12

5

CIMsystem



H 13

6

CORICAMA since 1873



H 17

7

COSWELL S.p.A.



H 07

8

C-TECH IMPLANT SRL



G 02

9

Curasept



J 11

10

DenTag srl



G 10

11

DENTAL MANUFACTURING SPA



H 16

12

DENTAL MARKET SRL



G 08

13

EURONDA



H 19

14

IDS Dental



H 08

15

Jdentalcare



J 07

16

LASCOD S.p.A.



H 05

17

MAJOR DENTAL



H 11

18

Mectron



J 01

19

MEDESY SRL



G 14

20

SIA ORTHODONTIC MANUFACTURER SRL



H 01

21

PIERREL S.p.A.



G 12

22

UNIVET LOUPES



H 18

23

Xline S.r.l.



J 15



Hashtag: #IDEM2024 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Italian Trade Agency The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is the governmental agency that supports the development of their companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. With a motivated and modern organisation and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion, and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world. ITA offices are the ideal gateway for enterprises to establish business relationships with Italian partners, from sourcing Italian products to investment opportunities in Italy.

Italian Trade Agency

