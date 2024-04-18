EU Reiterates Full Support To Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, April 18 (KUNA) -- The European Special Council reiterated its full support for Ukraine on Thursday, during the two-day summit held in Brussels on 17-18 April.

The EU leaders, in statements, strongly condemned Russia's continued air and missile attacks against Ukraine's civilians and civilian and critical infrastructure, including the recent intensified targeting of the energy sector.

They also underlined the need to urgently provide air defense to Ukraine and to speed up the delivery of military assistance, as well as intensify the provision of humanitarian and civil protection assistance, including equipment such as power generators and power transformers.

Additionally, military support will be provided in full respect of the security and defense policy of certain member states, taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states. (end)

