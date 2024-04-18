Russians Launch Missile Strikes On Selydove Overnight, Kill Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the town of Selydove in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region overnight, killing a woman.
The Selydove Town Council announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
On April 18, at around 03:10, the enemy hit Selydove with four missiles.
A woman born in 1961 was killed. The attack also damaged an administrative building of an agricultural enterprise, a store, private residential buildings, and power lines. Read also:
On April 14, Russian troops struck Selydove with four S-300 air defense missiles and a UMPB D-30 aerial bomb.
Photo credit: Selydove Town Council
