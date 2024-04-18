Search And Rescue Operation Completed In Chernihiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A search and rescue operation has been completed in Chernihiv, which was hit by Russian Iskander missiles yesterday.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The search and rescue operation has been completed. 18 people were killed and 78 injured as a result of an enemy attack. There are 37 people in hospital," Chaus wrote.

The regional governor has stated that all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims, including the provision of necessary medications.

As Ukrinform reported, yesterday, April 17, Russians fired missiles at the center of Chernihiv.

Photo: SES