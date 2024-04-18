'Listening Is The Most Important Part': 10 Things Students With Disability And Their Families Want Teachers To Know

(MENAFN- The Conversation) About 90% of Australian students with disability attend mainstream schools. Equitable access and participation in education is a fundamental human right.

But as last year's disability royal commission found , this does not mean students with disability are fully included in their classrooms, school activities and playgrounds.

Over the past seven years, we have have surveyed and interviewed more than 100 students with disability, as well as parents, carers and teachers , as part of our research on students with disability in mainstream schools .

The students we talked to were aged between eight and 18. Here are ten things these students, their families and carers want teachers to know.

1. I can tell you what works (and what doesn't)

Students with disability have a lot of experience overcoming barriers. They are experts about their needs and goals. But we found they are often not consulted by their teachers about what helps them at school.

As a high school student with low vision told us:

A parent of a high school student also explained:

Students with disability have often worked out creative ways to overcome barriers to their learning. Katerina Holmes/ Pexels , CC BY

2. Have high expectations

All students need to take risks to be able to discover, learn and grow. This is known as the“dignity of risk”.

Our research told us students with disability have the same goals for further learning and employment as their peers. So they need to take part in the same activities as their classmates and develop skills necessary for an independent future.

A parent of a Year 11 student said:

3. I am more than my disability

For some students, their disability is primary to their identity. For others, it is one of many aspects that makes them unique. Either way, students want their teachers to know them as a student with interests, skills, and goals, not just a“student with disability”.

As one parent explained, a delicate balance is required:

4. I don't want to stand out

All students like to fit in and do what their peers do. So sometimes students with disability probably won't tell their teacher if they need help.

One student who lost central vision when he was nine explained how his feelings about his disability can change.

He also explained how he arranged via email with his teacher to sit at the back of the class so other students would not notice how much he had to zoom in on his screen.

Students with disability may have complex emotions about their disability. Zen Chung/ Pexels , CC BY

5. My parents may need to advocate for me

Until students are old enough, parents are their main advocate. Parents and carers have a huge wealth of information about their child's abilities and impairment, and want to help.

As one parent of a child in high school with low vision told us:

6. Talk to the people who help me

Students and their families told us it was important for teachers to work out what is needed and how to solve potential issues at the very start of the year. In other words: be proactive and don't wait for things to go wrong.

One student told us how an advisory teacher who specialises in helping students with disability gave their regular teacher tips on how to help them in maths.

7. I may miss school sometimes

Some students with disability see a variety of medical professionals and therapists. Appointments are made well in advance and are difficult to change. Sometimes health needs mean students are away from school for extended periods. This means schools need to be patient with absences and help students catch up. As one parent told us:

8. I need to be included in all aspects of school

Inclusion in the full school curriculum means involvement physically, academically, socially and emotionally. But students with disability are often excluded from things such as physical activity. Teachers may be worried about students getting hurt or be unsure about how to adapt activities.

As one student told us:

Like everyone else, not being able to participate effectively leads to boredom and frustration. This can see some students act out. As one student told us:

Students with disability need to be included in sports and physical activities as well as classroom learning. Alexander Nadrilyanski/Pexels , CC BY

10. I may need special equipment

Students with disability may need special technology or devices such as screen readers, word prediction software or communication boards. These are essential for equitable access and should not be denied because other students do not need them. A one parent told us:

Another parent agreed:

Students with disability want their teachers to know that just like every student, they have needs, goals and aspirations. They also have insight and experience that can support their access and participation in mainstream contexts. We just need to listen.