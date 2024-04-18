Why The Kookaburra's Iconic Laugh Is At Risk Of Being Silenced

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Once, while teaching a class of environmental science students in China's Hebei University of Science and Technology, I asked who knew what a laughing kookaburra was. There were many blank faces. Then I tilted my head, much like a kookaburra does, and opened my mouth:“kok-kak-KAK-KAK-KAK-KOK-KAK-KOK-kook-kook-kok, kok, kok”. I became the“bushman's alarm clock”.

