Asbestos In Playground Mulch: How To Avoid A Repeat Of This Circular Economy Scandal

( MENAFN - The Conversation) Asbestos has been found in mulch used for playgrounds, schools, parks and gardens across Sydney and Melbourne . Local communities naturally fear for the health of their loved ones. Exposure to asbestos is a serious health risk – depending on its intensity, frequency and duration – as it may lead to chronic lung diseases .

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.