Security Council To Convene Monthly Meeting On Palestine Issue Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, April 18 (Petra) - The United Nations Security Council is set to convene its regular monthly meeting on Thursday morning to address the Palestine issue.Chaired by the Foreign Minister of Malta, whose country holds the Council's presidency this month, the meeting will feature an open ministerial session.During this session, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will deliver a speech focusing on the escalating situation in Gaza and the West Bank.Furthermore, he will underscore the importance of finding a resolution and emphasize the significance of the two-state solution.Several foreign ministers from member states are expected to participate in the session, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.