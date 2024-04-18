IBN Technologies Ltd (Cloudibn) And TATA TELESERVICES Ltd (TTSL) Forge Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) IBN Technologies Ltd (CloudIBN), a leading provider of managed SOC & Cloud Services, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with TATA TELESERVICES Ltd (TTSL), renowned for its excellence and innovation in the market.

CloudIBN boasts specialized expertise in managed SOC & Cloud Services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions including VAPT, SIEM consulting, EDR/XDR, Cloud Deployment & Migration, with a strong focus on 24/7 Monitoring & Incident Response. With an illustrious 25-year track record, CloudIBN holds prestigious recognition as a Microsoft Managed Service Provider (MSP) and maintains compliance with ISO 27001, GDPR, and CMMI-5 standards.

The partnership with TATA TELESERVICES Ltd (TTSL) opens avenues for CloudIBN to offer its esteemed clients access to a wide range of products from the TTSL Business Services portfolio. These include:

1 Leased Line: Secure connectivity starting from 10 Mbps 1:1, with flexible link upgrade

2 & SDWAN: Tailored solutions to connect all branches under MPLS technology or

3 Office Services: Secure connectivity with SIP-TRUNK PRI, starting from 10 Mbps 1:1, and 30 Channel SIP-TRUNK at an attractive monthly

4: Cloud-based voice communication service, ideal for toll-free, IVR, and

5: Platform, Chatbot, CRM WhatsApp Integration, Web Hook

6 Business: Caller ID, Spam Blocking, Call Recording, SMS, Chat, and Contact

7: Azure, Office 365, SharePoint, Teams, OneDrive, Azure DevOps, Sentinel, Defender, and

8 Workspace: Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, Calendar, Forms, Sites, Chat, and more.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both CloudIBN and TTSL. By combining CloudIBN's expertise with TTSL's robust product portfolio, clients can expect enhanced solutions and unparalleled support.

"We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings. It enables us to offer our clients a broader range of cutting-edge solutions, furthering our commitment to delivering excellence in managed SOC & Cloud Services," said Surendra Bairagi, Global Business Head at CloudIBN.

About IBN Technologies Ltd (CloudIBN): CloudIBN is a leading provider of managed SOC & Cloud Services, catering to clients globally with a focus on 24x7 security, compliance, and reliability.

About TATA TELESERVICES Ltd (TTSL): TATA TELESERVICES Ltd (TTSL) is a pioneer in telecommunications, delivering innovative solutions to businesses across various sectors.



