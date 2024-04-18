Ukraine War Update: 87 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched four missile strikes, 57 air strikes and carried out 89 MLRS attacks against the positions of Ukrainian troops and cities and villages.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

In the past day, enemy air strikes targeted the settlements of Rozhdestvenske in the Sumy region, Synkivka in the Kharkiv region, Bilohorivka and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region, Dyliivka, Ivano-Darivka, Rozdolivka, Verkhniokamianske, Andriivka, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Klishchiivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne, Vodiane, Novokalynovke, Novopokrovske, Spirne, Sokil, Semenivka, Soloviove, Krasnohorivka, Novobakhmutivka, Heorhiivka, Urozhaine, Oleksandropil and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, Krynky and Beryslav in the Kherson region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Syrskyi, Cavoli discuss battlefield situation in Ukraine

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Novoserhiivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled three attacks near Nevske, Luhansk region, and Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 24 attacks outside Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve his tactical position.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks outside Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske and Novoukrainka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold off the enemy near Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 23 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers, with the support of aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times near Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy the enemy did not abandon his intention to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east (left) bank of the Dnipro. In the past day, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on the occupation forces and their equipment, wearing down the enemy along the entire front line.

Ukrainian aircraft struck eight areas where enemy troops were concentrated.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit an ammunition depot and one more important enemy target.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov