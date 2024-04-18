Russian Army Loses 910 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and April 18, 2024 amounted to about 456,960 troops, including 910 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,196 (+3) enemy tanks, 13,835 (+8) armored fighting vehicles, 11,637 (+13) artillery systems, 1,046 multiple rocket launchers, 760 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,284 (+5) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,093 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 15,618 (+31) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,915 (+5) pieces of special equipment.
Data on enemy losses are being updated. Read also:
