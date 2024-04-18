Death Toll From Russia's Apr 17 Missile Attack On Chernihiv Rises To 18

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighteen people were killed and 77 injured in Russia's April 17 missile attack on Chernihiv as of the morning of Thursday.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of this morning, 18 people were killed and 77 were injured (including four children), among them three people who were rescued from the rubble. Psychological help was provided to 58 people," the post read.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing, the State Emergency Service added.

Early on April 17, the Russians struck Chernihiv with three missiles. As of the evening, 17 people were reported dead and 40 hospitalized. More than 20 apartment buildings were damaged.