Today In Kuwait History:

KUWAIT, April 18 (KUNA) --



1968 -- Al-Shuaiba oil refinery, the first owned by Kuwait Petroleum Company, was inaugurated with a production capacity of 95,000 barrels a day.

2000 -- The National Assembly approved a bill to financially support the national workforce and encourage citizens to work in the private sector.

2001 -- Former member of the National Assembly Abdulrazzak Al-Khaled died at the age of 71. He was elected parliament member in 1963, served as member of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and was the first chief editor of "Al-Taleaa" magazine



2004 -- Al-Fatat Sports Club won the second Arab Tennis Table Tournament, held in Bahrain.

2005 -- The National Assembly approved a bill to amend regulations of housing care, granting disabled woman married to a non-Kuwaiti and has children the right for housing care.

2014 -- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees granted the Advisor at the Amiri Diwan, Chairman of the International Islamic Charitable Organization and the UN Secretary General Representative for Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Abdullah Al-Maatouq, its golden medal in appreciation for his humanitarian role. (end)

