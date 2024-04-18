Baked Beans Launches First Gamified Passive Income Miner On Solana, Sets April 20 Token Presale On Pinksale

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)

New York, USA, 18th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Baked Beans launched recently on Solana and announced that the Baked Beans Token presale will start on April 20 on Pinksale. This is a significant milestone in the project's development, which aims to reimagine the gamification of the original BNBMiner smart contract popularized by the Bakehouse Ecosystem in 2021.

Baked Beans is the first-ever sustainable high-yield gamified passive income ROI dApp and classic rewards pool miner on the Solana blockchain. Its remodeling of the original BNBMiner is a community-driven, pioneering project boasting innovative features and high-security standards.

The project outlines its economic model, which prioritizes sustainability, using a simple motto:“Bake. Re-bake. Eat.” Baking means depositing Solana into the Baked Beans dApp, becoming TVL-locked, and giving the liquidity provider Baked Beans tokens in return.

Baked Beans claims to offer one of the highest, most sustainable daily APRs in the crypto industry, reaching 4.9% through its Solana-based dApp, the Baked Beans Miner. This is possible thanks to a unique, gamified structure allowing users to compound (“re-bake”) their earnings daily, thus increasing ROI in the long run.

Moreover, the system uses token buy-backs and burns funded by miner fees to reduce token supply while potentially enhancing its value and long-term viability. Finally,“eating” represents the users getting the compounded Solana tokens into their wallets, with the amount depending on the TVL.

The Baked Beans Token fuels the Baked Beans ecosystem. It is essential for purchasing upgrades, participating in governance, and enhancing the ecosystem's functionality.

Another cornerstone feature of Baked Beans is its community-centered creed. The project proposes a democratic model enabling the community to vote on all major decisions regarding its development. This approach ensures community engagement and fosters loyalty and ownership among participants.

The project's gamified passive income model is sustained by the Baked Beans Store – a unique upgrade facility selling cosmeticizing options that increase yields:



Buffs – upgrades temporarily increasing the daily APR for the Miner and the Referral Link.

Gems – upgrades permanently increasing daily APR for the miner and the referral link. Abilities – upgrades offering new and engaging ways to interact with the miner, such as through daily playable mini-games.

Lastly, users can gain up to a 5.6% bonus on deposits made through their referral links as part of the Baked Beans referral program.

About Baked Beans

Baked Beans is an up-and-coming Solana-based project on a mission to reinvent the concept of Reward Pool Miners. Its high-yield, community-centered approach includes new features and systems promoting long-term sustainability and advanced earning opportunities.

Baked Beans emphasizes its commitment to providing maximum user safety with rigorous security assessments and audits by top firms chosen by the community. The Baked Beans Miner has already obtained a security analysis report from Tita .

The Baked Beans token presale will start on April 20th on Pinksale.

