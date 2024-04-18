Renowned Author and CEO, Karla Farach, Joins LA Times Festival of Books This Year

(MENAFN- Avalon House) Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2024 — Karla Farach, CEO of Mothers of Health, LLC, and a mother herself, is set to attend this year's LA Times Festival of Books with her new book, "The Adventures of Veggieman." This book is a product of her expertise and reflects her journey in raising health-conscious children. It aims to inspire children to adopt a healthier lifestyle, a battle she has fought and won. The story follows Niko as he navigates between good and evil—healthy and junk food.



As a certified health and life coach by the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, Karla is passionate about nutrition and wellness. Her company, Mothers of Health, LLC, is dedicated to inspiring women and parents to adopt a healthier lifestyle.



In "The Adventures of Veggieman", Niko encounters Veggieman, a super-cool superhero with a power that's as unique as it is intriguing. Unlike other superheroes, Veggieman's power doesn't come from a radioactive spider bite or a magic ring. No, his power comes from his incredible army of fruits and veggies. He saves the school and all the kids in it and teaches them about their superpower, one we all have and can all use- healthy eating.



Karla was born and raised in the Dominican Republic and lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, with her husband and two sons. Her favorite vegetable is kale.







