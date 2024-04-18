Author Stephen Hicks to Showcase His Book "Lily" at the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books

(MENAFN- Avalon House) Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2024 – Author Stephen Hicks is proud to announce that his book "Lily" will be showcased at the upcoming 2024 LA Times Festival of Books. The event is one of the most anticipated literary festivals in the country and will take place in Los Angeles, California.



"Lily" is a fictional story about a fair Jewish maiden who was born into the home of Joseph and Mary, the Joseph and Mary of Bethlehem. The story offers a glimpse of the Lamb of God through the eyes of a little sister and could make readers feel as if they have an intimate relationship with the Son of God as their Big Brother.



Stephen Hicks and his wife Connie have been married for 53 years and live on a lovely piece of Central Pennsylvania countryside with their assorted farm animals. They are serving three churches in Pennsylvania and one in Arkansas. They have two sons, one daughter, and three grandchildren.



The 2024 LA Times Festival of Books is a two-day event that attracts over 150,000 visitors nationwide. Attendees can expect to meet and interact with over 500 authors and participate in various book-related activities. The festival celebrates books and literature and is an excellent opportunity for readers to discover new authors and books.



Stephen Hicks is excited to share his book with the readers at the 2024 LA Times Festival of Books. He believes the festival is an excellent platform for authors to connect with readers and share their passion for literature.





