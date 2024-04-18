Author Nancy Bloomer to Showcase Children's Book "Through the Glass Bottom Boat" at the LA Times Festival of Books

(MENAFN- Avalon House) Los Angeles, CA, April 17, 2024 - Nancy Bloomer, an experienced educator, renowned author, and retired teacher of early childhood and elementary children, is delighted to announce her participation in the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books. The event will occur on April 20-21 at the University of Southern California campus in Los Angeles, California.



Nancy Bloomer will showcase her children's book, "Through the Glass Bottom Boat." The book follows the story of Ava and her father as they spend the day aboard the family's boat while her daddy snorkels nearby. It enhances children's learning with fun, rhythm, rhyme, and music.



"I am thrilled to participate in such a wonderful event," said Nancy Bloomer. "My book is intended to inspire and entertain young readers while providing a unique educational experience. I believe learning should be fun, and I hope my book and the festival will encourage children to explore their love of reading."



The LA Times Festival of Books is one of the largest book festivals in the United States, featuring book signings, author panels, live music, and more. Visitors can find Nancy Bloomer's book on display at the festival.







