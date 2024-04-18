Lynn Mapp Releases New Contemporary Romance - Playing to Win

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Lynn Mapp is pleased to announce the release of her new contemporary romance novel, Playing to Win. It is the first book in the new Chandler Billionaire Romance series.



In the Chandler dynasty, every male member has encountered the elusive Chandler Curse upon attempting to ascend the marriage mountain, only to be met with catastrophic falls.



The story centers on Angel Harris, who has remained on the sidelines since her husband's untimely passing, her dreams of a family slipping away amidst the grip of grief. Enter Winston Chandler, her late husband's friend and business partner, determined to help her break free from the shackles of sorrow. As Winston endeavors to catalyze Angel's transformation, a forbidden attraction blossoms between them, threatening to upend the delicate balance of friendship and desire.



Playing to Win intricately weaves together themes of love, loss, and the pursuit of happiness against the backdrop of the Chandler family legacy. Lynn Mapp's masterful storytelling prowess ensures readers are enthralled from the first page to the last, exploring the nuances of human connection with heart, heat, and humor.



This enemies to lovers tale is the inaugural installment in the Chandler Billionaire Romance series, promising interconnected characters, happily ever afters, and standalone readability. With elements of billionaire romance, fake dating, friends-to-lovers dynamics, and forbidden love, Playing to Win will resonate with fans of contemporary romance worldwide.



About the Author:

Lynn Mapp is a multifaceted storyteller with a penchant for crafting tales of love, laughter, and light after darkness. Born in San Diego, California, and deeply rooted in Idaho, Lynn's narratives reflect her enduring appreciation for family bonds and the enduring power of humor. Playing to Win marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her literary journey.



Playing to Win is now available for purchase on major online platforms, including Amazon, Kobo, and Barnes & Noble.



